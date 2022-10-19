PM says he was only joking about sacking PN ministers

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has clarified that he was only joking when he made a remark about sacking the 12 other Perikatan Nasional caretaker ministers.

He said that if he were serious, they would have already been sacked, Malay Mail reports.

“He is still in the Cabinet. I didn’t sack him, so I was just joking,” he reportedly told reporters who asked him for response to Bersatu’s Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad, the caretaker minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) who had challenged Ismail Sabri.

Abd Latiff Ahmad had issued the dare earlier today, telling Ismail Sabri to sack the caretaker ministers and “create history” after the Umno vice-president’s recent remark in Bagan Datuk, Perak that he should’ve fired the PN 12.