PM shows commitment to bridge Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsula gap:PBRS

SANDAKAN: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS has pledged full support to the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) as Prime Minister as he has shown the best commitment to bridging various gaps between Sabah, Sarawak and the Peninsula.

PBRS deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said this, among others, could be seen through the Prime Minister’s efforts to raise the status of the two states to be on par with the Peninsula.

“This is a very important recognition to Sabah, where if we follow the original Malaysia Agreement 1963, we are on par with the Peninsula, and PBRS pledges full support to the Prime Minister who has shown commitment to the interests of Sabah and Sarawak.

“We have tried other parties (as the government), but failed, while the BN (Barisan Nasional) leaders have been successful, so for sure we support BN to remain as the government,” he said when addressing the launch of PBRS Tanjung Papat and Sekong divisions here last night.

At the event, he also presented letters of appointment to Mohd Fazil Ajak as the PBRS Sekong division pro-tem chief and Alvis Loo Mun Yew as PBRS Tanjung Papat division pro-tem chief, besides receiving 2,183 new membership application forms.

Arthur said Ismail Sabri’s commitment could also be seen through his efforts to ensure that the first phase of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah was completed within five years, which was greatly appreciated by PBRS and the people of Sabah in general.

“With such commitment, the government will be more aggressive in completing the construction of the highway infrastructure which will further boost the country’s economy, especially Sabah’s economy to a higher level,” he said.-Bernama