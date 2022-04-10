PM spends time with students in conjunction with launch of IBN programme

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today spent time mingling with students in conjunction with the launch of the Idea Bina Negara (IBN) 2022 programme at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam here.

On arrival at the carnival site located at Padang Kawad UiTM at 12.15 pm, over 500 students broke out in cheers as some rushed to take a photograph with the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister officiated the IBN 2022 programme at the university’s Dewan Agong Tuanku Canselor which was also attended by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Among the activities lined up at the one-day carnival are a Youth Expo, Exhibition of Strategic Initiatives, Malaysian Family Jamin Kerja Career Carnival, Malaysian Family Youth performance and a lucky draw.

The prime minister also had the opportunity to officiate the Eye Screening and Eyeglasses Donation Programme and later joined students for refreshments before heading home.

Idea Bina Negara (IBN) is a digital platform which enables Malaysians, especially young people to submit their ideas and aspirations towards nation-building and has received more than 12,000 inputs from youth across the country.-Bernama