PM: State leaders must be wise, set good example

JITRA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said state leaders should be setting a good example for the young in a wise manner in their talks and preachings, and not by hurling insults.

The prime minister said they need to be leaders who can be role models among the younger generation, and speak more of their state’s current and future development plans.

“Propagation efforts call for righteousness, this is something that is demanded... there must be wisdom. Preach with virtue, and not with insults.

“We must be showing good leadership. We explain what we want to do, what we have done... the problem in Kedah is that it is one of the poorest states,” he said when speaking at the ‘Taaruf Perpaduan’ event at the Harapan-BN (Barisan Nasional) elections operations room here yesterday.

Also present were the Kedah state polls candidates for the seat of Jitra, Datin Sabrina Ahmad from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Bukit Kayu Hitam, Zainol Abidin Mohamad representing BN.

Anwar said state leaders should also have good ties with the Federal Government to enable negotiations to be carried out for the development of the states, including attracting investments that can give a positive impact on the people.

“I brought in a German investor, big decision (five billion euros) to Kulim in Kedah, not him (Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor), (but) the Federal Government... the one that built the Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) was the Federal Government, that brought in investments (RM25 billion or five billion euros) was the Federal Government. Last month, he came to negotiate with me, not negotiate with them.

“Why did he come to negotiate with me? Not because I am Anwar, but because I am the leader of the Unity Government. The Unity Government is stable, who is the Unity Government? Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional that includes Umno and Keadilan (PKR).

“... what is important we must do. Kedah is one of the states that is poor, to win we need a leader who is not the type to shout and insult, someone who knows how to do the job, and can negotiate with the Federal Government. (If you) want to support a government, support the one that can contribute. Those who want to talk, do not need to be elected representatives, if they want to lead, they must have policies,” he said.

As such, Anwar hopes that the people of Kedah will give an opportunity to the parties in the Unity Government to find a way to help and raise the dignity of the people in this state.

“We want to find a way to improve the fate of the people of Kedah, I ask you to believe in one thing, that we will do the best we can, we pray that we do our best, to raise the dignity of the people of our country, starting in Kedah,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when speaking at the Jelajah Perpaduan Madani Alor Setar tonight, the prime minister said there was an indication that voters in Kedah are rejecting leaders who were troublemakers and liked to insult and curse other leaders.

“There is a ‘movement’ where the people (of Kedah) no longer want (leaders) to quarrel... the people of Kedah want a ‘united’ state, to develop its economy and take care of the poor people.

“This (individual) is using his power to insult people. Am I really that bad? It’s not good to be like that, it’s okay to argue a little bit, but don’t hurl insults every single day,“ he said.

According to Anwar, during these past eight months as prime minister, there had been no misconduct involving members of his administration.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Kedah MADANI Unity Tour programme in Kupang, Baling, Anwar refuted claims that he is ‘anti-Kedah’ because he is bringing in investments worth five billion euros (1 euro=RM4.99) through Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon) over the next five years.

Anwar said that as the Prime Minister of Malaysia, he is not abandoning any state when it comes to foreign investments.

“They say Anwar hates the Kedah people, accusing me of giving everything to Penang, but I give to all, to Johor, to Penang. I am the Prime Minister of Malaysia, do you understand?

“For Kedah, I bring in Infineon to increase investments... Where is Infineon’s largest investment outside of Germany? In Kulim. Where is Kulim? In Kedah...So to say that I am against Kedah is incorrect, “ he said.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister who is also UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Affairs Minister and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Transport Minister who is also DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke. -Bernama