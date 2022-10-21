PM tells Malaysians to continue preserving the environment

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on members of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to continue with the responsibility towards environmental preservation and sustainability.

He said balanced ecosystems and a clean environment are of vital importance for everyone.

“Happy National Environment Day to Keluarga Malaysia...Take care of the environment, for the sake of the future of our generation,“ he said in a Facebook posting today in conjunction with National Environment Day which is celebrated on Oct 21 every year.

Themed 'Alam Sekitar Tanggungjawab Bersama’ (Environment is Shared Responsibility), the National Environment Day 2022 celebration will be held at Kuantan City Council, in Pahang, tomorrow.-Bernama