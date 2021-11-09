PM to begin three-day visit to Indonesia starting today

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) will undertake his inaugural official three-day visit to Indonesia beginning Tuesday.

He will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Minister of Finance Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and officials from the relevant ministries and agencies.

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) here, today, the visit itinerary includes meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The visit will open a new chapter in the already strong, multifaceted Malaysia-Indonesia relations and provide an opportunity for the leaders to advance collaboration towards effective recovery as two immediate neighbours deal with the impacts of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement said the two leaders will also take stock of significant regional developments in the context of ASEAN cooperation, as well as on the emerging challenges impacting peace, stability as well as growth and prosperity in the region.

During the visit, Ismail Sabri is also scheduled to meet with the Indonesian business community and industry players, Chief Editors of Indonesian media, Malaysian diaspora in Indonesia as well as to witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding and Agreement between the two countries.

The itinerary also includes a visit to a defence industry facility in Bandung.

The visit will be held in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Covid-19 set upon by the Governments of Malaysia and the Republic of Indonesia.-Bernama