PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin (pix) will chair a meeting tomorrow (May 21) to discuss the nationwide MCO, according to a news flash by Bernama.

De facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as saying: “It is one of the measures which need to be deliberated upon by the NSC (National Security Council). Previously, we’ve had the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO.

The country reported a total of 6,806 cases today. It is the second day in a row that cases have hit new records and exceeded the 6,000 mark.

De facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as saying: “It is one of the measures which need to be deliberated upon by the NSC (National Security Council). Previously, we’ve had the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO.”