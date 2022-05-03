PM to hold Aidilfitri open house on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is inviting all members of the Malaysian Family to attend his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Sunday (May 8).

In a post on his Facebook site today, Ismail Sabri said the event would be held at Laman Sari of the Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya from 10 am to 4 pm.

“We will gather and celebrate Aidilfitri together as a big family, the Malaysian Family.

“Insya-Allah there will be delicious dishes served for the Malaysian Family. We will see you, ya....” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Department in a Facebook post on April 30 announced that all guests need to adhere to the latest standard operating procedure during the Transition to Endemic Phase and they are encouraged to put on their face mask and practise physical distancing.

The posting also attached a poster guide on dress code and free bus service information to the venue.

Based on the poster, among the clothing allowed include attire with sleeves, long pants, skirts below the knee and shoes while attire not allowed are shorts, short skirts above the knee level, sleeveless clothing, torn jeans and slippers.

“The public should dress neatly and decently. Failure to adhere to this dress code may result in one being not allowed to enter the Seri Perdana Complex, ”according to the poster.

For more information, the public can browse the JPM portal.-Bernama