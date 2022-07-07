PM to hold four-eye meeting with Erdogan

ANKARA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix), who is on a four-day official visit to Turkiye, will hold a four-eye meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here today.

Both leaders are expected to exchange views on strengthening bilateral ties and current regional and international developments, particularly on food security when they meet at the Presidential Palace.

It will be followed by a delegation meeting between Malaysia and Turkiye.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Latiff Ahmad and Malaysia’s ambassador to Turkiye, Sazali Mustafa Kamal.

Ismail and Erdogan are also scheduled to witness the signing of seven memoranda of understanding before proceeding to hold a joint press conference.

The Turkish president will then host lunch for the Malaysian delegation.

Before visiting the Presidential Palace, Ismail Sabri paid his respects and signed the guestbook for Turkiye’s modern founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at the Kemal Ataturk Memorial.

The prime minister arrived in Turkiye on Tuesday where he visited Malaysia Airport-owned Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul and met with representatives from nine Turkish government-linked companies and private firms.

Ismail Sabri also witnessed exchanges of Memorandum of Understanding between Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) and two Turkish universities - Karadeniz Technical University (KTU) and Karabuk University (UNIKA), as well as a Document of Understanding between Boustead Holdings Berhad and Great East Capital (GEC).

On Wednesday, the Malaysian leader visited two of Turkiye’s major players in defence and aerospace - MKE Corporation and Turkish Aerospace Industries - as Malaysia sought to enhance technology cooperation with the republic.

The prime minister is scheduled to depart for home on Friday.-Bernama