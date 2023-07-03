PM to interact with 106 Malaysian Heads of diplomatic mission

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will interact with all 106 Malaysian heads of diplomatic missions abroad today, in Putrajaya during an interaction session themed ‘Diplomacy in a Globalised World from the Lens of Malaysia MADANI’.

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement said the interaction session is the Prime Minister’s first engagement with the Malaysian heads of diplomatic mission.

The session will involve ambassadors, high commissioners, permanent representatives, consuls-general and chargé d’affaires ad interim.

“It provides an opportunity for Prime Minister to convey the Unity Government’s mandate and aspirations to the heads of mission in fulfilling their duties in defending Malaysia’s sovereignty and interests abroad,“ the statement read.

The session will also provide platform for the Malaysian heads of diplomatic mission to interact with Prime Minister on regional and international issues of importance to Malaysia, particularly, in the respective host countries, said Wisma Putra. -Bernama