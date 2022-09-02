PM to launch PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia initiative tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Student Device) will be distributed to selected public higher education institutions (IPTA) and private higher education institutions (IPTS) students tomorrow, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

In a Facebook posting today, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would launch the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia Initiative at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in Shah Alam at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

“Each student will receive the latest model of Samsung tablet, together with casing, keyboard and stylus pen. Congratulations to those selected,“ said Annuar, who also shared several photos of the device.

Previously, he said the first phase of the initiative, aimed at helping B40 group students, had received about 100,000 applications.-Bernama