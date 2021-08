KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be making a special announcement at 12.30 pm today.

This is based on the poster uploaded on his official Facebook page.

The special announcement will be broadcast live on all media platforms of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), TV3, Astro Awani and TV AlHijrah. -Bernama