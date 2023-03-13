PM to review Budget 2023 details to ensure best level of delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he will review the details of the Madani Budget to help ensure the best level of delivery.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said it was also to ensure that the problems facing the people are dealt with efficiently and fairly.

“This move is important to ensure that the benefits reach the people and the groups targeted by the government,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

According to the post, Anwar said this during a luncheon with Pakatan Harapan MPs where he spoke about the importance of MPs playing their roles effectively.

Budget 2023, tabled by Anwar on Feb 24, involves an allocation of RM388.1 billion with RM289.1 billion for operating expenditure, and RM99 billion for development expenditure including RM2 billion in contingency reserve.

On March 9, the Supply Bill 2023, the first budget under Anwar's leadership, was passed at the policy stage in the Dewan Rakyat. -Bernama