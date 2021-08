KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) will announce his new Cabinet line-up at 11 am tomorrow, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The announcement on the formation of the new Cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at 11 am.

“The swearing-in ceremony for the federal ministers and deputy ministers will be held on Monday, Aug 30, 2021 at 2.30 pm,” PMO said in a brief statement today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today consented to the presentation of the new Cabinet line-up by the prime minister at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan.

Ismail Sabri, 61, was sworn in as the ninth prime minister on Aug 21.

Ismail Sabri, when leaving Bangunan Perdana Putra in his car this afternoon, told reporters gathered outside the building: “Tomorrow, tomorrow at 11.” — Bernama