PM told to use TikTok to counter racial, religious propaganda

PETALING JAYA: It has been suggested that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) should utilise TikTok to level Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) propaganda.

FMT reported that political analyst Azmil Tayeb from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) said that TikTok is “a different world” from the three major social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as their short videos cater to the younger generation.

“TikTok videos are usually quite crude and direct, which makes them look original. That is TikTok’s appeal that PN has managed to capitalise on.

“Anwar and his Malay supporters can start by ramping up efforts to provide counter-narratives, particularly via short TikTok videos. (They should) recruit more everyday, regular Malays to do these videos so that they’ll look natural and organic,” he told FMT.

Another analyst Azizuddin Mohd Sani from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) said that Anwar still has to uphold the Federal Constitution in ensuring the protection of Bumiputera rights while fighting for the other races’ rights.

Both analysts agreed that Anwar does not have to appeal to the conservative voters who mostly voted for PN through their conservative policies.

Azmil and Azizuddin added that the Tambun MP needs to concentrate on the job market, resolving livelihood matters and combating corruption which in turn will help to alleviate the discontent amongst many PN supporters.

Azizuddin also proposed that Anwar should reach out to the nation’s youths and fence-sitters convinced by PN online propaganda and listen to their troubles to gain their support.

Meanwhile Azmil and Azizuddin also agreed that Anwar does not have to sign the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) or memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PN to push off any attempts by the opposition to overthrow the current government.

Azmil explained that this is due to Anwar having a stable majority to run a unity government and that a CSA is applicable for a minority government while Azizuddin said that an MoU can ensure government stability through both sides in the unity government.