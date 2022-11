PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said that he had turned down the use of a newly-bought Mercedes-Benz S600 as his official car.

He said the car had been bought by the Prime Minister’s Department before he began work as prime minister.

“I did not want any new public expenditure to be spent on me.

“Instead, I will use whatever vehicles are available for daily official use,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.