PM, Umno president on same team in facing GE15: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have shown that they are still on the same team in facing the impending 15th General Election (GE15), said Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said Umno leadership, as well as other party leaders in the government, need to close ranks and really take care of their respective constituencies to strengthen the party’s position at the grassroots level.

“Anyone fielded by the party must work really hard to ensure victory to BN,” he said after watching the preparedness demonstration by the Defence Special Forces Operations Division (BOPKP) at the Sungai Besi Camp Shooting Range here today.

Hishammuddin also hinted that he would contest in the GE15 to defend his Sembrong seat which he had held since 2004.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan recently said that Umno Supreme Council has agreed that GE15 should be held this year and Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, will present the proposed date of the dissolution of Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in line with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution.-Bernama