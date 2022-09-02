PM unfussy about food: Wife

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin(pix) sees her husband Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as one who is not fussy about food.

“I am already immune to his busy schedule and when he comes home, he eats whatever is available from the kitchen,“ she told the media after participating in a cooking programme, ‘Memasak Citarasa Floria’, held in conjunction with the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2022 event, here, today.

During the cooking programme, Muhaini together with Datin Seri Shamsiah M. Yassin, who is the wife of the Federal Territories Minister, gave a demonstration of cooking Nasi Minyak Teh Bunga (Flower Tea Ghee Rice) and Ikan Senangin Sambal Bunga Kantan (Threadfin Fish with Torch Flower Sambal).

Muhaini also shared some tips on making food tasty such as honed skills and cooking with love and sincerity. InsyaAllah (God willing), the food will taste good,“ she said.

On the Royal Flora Putrajaya 2022, Muhaini said she was excited about the merriment of the festival and to see for herself the gathering of Keluarga Malaysia from across the country.

“Here, we see the family members together enjoying the festivities and the beauty and peace in Malaysia. Keluarga Malaysia can mean families coming together and living in an atmosphere of love and care for each other, which can extend to the global level for peace on earth,” she added.

The 12th edition of the festival from Aug 29 to Sept 4 is themed, 'Floria Hebat (Awesome Floria), with orchids as the theme flower and featuring10,000 orchid plants and another 400,000 plants of other species.-Bernama