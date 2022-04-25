PM visits StarVendors Mega Raya Fest 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob took some time off his busy schedule yesterday to visit the StarVendors Mega Raya Fest 2022 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, where he checked on Aidilfitri sales and the public’s compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP).

The prime minister was greeted by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar upon his arrival at 11 pm and spent half an hour there.

Ismail Sabri took the opportunity to talk to some traders and mingled with fellow visitors who were busy preparing for the Aidilfitri celebrations.

He also advised Malaysians to always comply with the SOP and to practise Covid-19 preventive measures whenever they went out, especially to crowded areas.

“I didn’t think there would be so many visitors tonight....and as always, I would like to remind our Malaysian Family to always adhere to the SOP throughout the transition to endemic phase.

“I advise those who are shopping in preparation for Hari Raya....spend wisely,” he told Bernama here.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad and StarVendors Event Sdn Bhd founder cum managing director and popular artist, Ifa Raziah were also present.-Bernama