PM, Wan Azizah visit Raja of Perlis at Putrajaya Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is undergoing treatment after surgery at the Putrajaya Hospital.

Also present was the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Anwar shared this through a Facebook post and he also uploaded several photographs.

“Praying for Tuanku Raja Perlis to be blessed with good health, God willing,” said the prime minister.

Istana Arau, in a statement on Sunday (April 2), said that Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin successfully underwent surgery to repair his right leg and ankle at Putrajaya Hospital on Saturday (April 1).

The statement added that Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin was in stable condition throughout the surgery, which started at noon and was completed without any complications at 6.40 pm. -Bernama