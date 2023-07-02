PM wants Cabinet, civil servants to work as a team

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) wants the Cabinet and civil servants to work as a team, inculcating trust in the work culture.

Anwar, at the Prime Minister’s monthly meeting with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) for February, today, said that the relevant elements need to be applied, in an effort to be free from all wrongdoings that have occurred and may occur.

Anwar acknowledged that there is seriousness in the teamwork shown by the Cabinet and civil servants over the past few months, such as in the management of foreign workers, as well as the floods and the immediate deployment of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to Turkiye.

“There is goodwill from the leadership and the civil servants, to take steps immediately and responsibly,” he said at the gathering, which this time was held in an indoor venue at the Dewan Seri Endon, Puspanitapuri, as opposed to the tradition of being held at Dataran Perdana.

Also present were the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar also expressed confidence that the Cabinet line-up under the Unity Government is capable of bringing about change and working as a team to raise the country’s dignity and Malaysia Madani.

“Despite diverse backgrounds and ideas... Alhamdulillah, it cannot be denied that unity of thought and determination exist. This is the fact, that we work as a team,” he said.

He also called for the civil servants’ commitment and enthusiasm to implement changes to drive the country in a better direction.

“There are people who say I shouldn’t mention old issues, but the country’s image, the country’s economy, wrongdoings that have happened cannot be denied and there must be new strength and determination from all,” he said.

The concept of Malaysia Madani was introduced by Anwar on Jan 19, based on six pillars, namely Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion. -Bernama