PM wants confidence restored among business community, foreign investors

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was disinclined to hold the finance portfolio but had to adopt an approach to restore confidence in the economy as well as the business community and foreign investors.

“I think for this initial stage, let me continue (with being Finance Minister)” he said, adding that his duties at the ministry will be assisted by a formidable team comprising the Treasury secretary-general, civil servants as well as advisors who will not be a burden on government finances,” he said.

He said matters involving the Finance Ministry will be assisted by several advisors, led by Petronas advisor Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, all of whom will be on board without remuneration.

The prime minister said this at a media conference when announcing the Unity Government Cabinet line-up here today.

On Nov 25, Anwar reportedly said that he would not consider holding the finance portfolio but nevertheless would look at all possibilities before making a final decision about it.

Asked about savings that can be made by having a smaller Cabinet, Anwar said it can be done if waste is avoided and unnecessary spending is reduced, adding that this approach will be initiated by the Prime Minister's Office.-Bernama