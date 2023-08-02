PM wants enforcement bodies to act without heed to position, ideology

PUTRAJAYA: Enforcement agencies should take immediate action against irregularities at the various levels regardless of position and ideology, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said efforts to correct irregularities, such as the issue of looting of finances, always received extraordinary opposition from various quarters.

“There is use of race in the name of Malays, there is use of Islam, and without investigating, without listening to reports from the investigators of the enforcement agencies they say this is political persecution and so on

“We take action based on the facts and laws... not to manipulate,“ he said when speaking at an assembly of Ministry of Finance staff here today.

Previously, Anwar had stressed that the Unity Government led by him did not interfere in the affairs of investigative and enforcement bodies including in the investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against Bersatu.

Investigative and enforcement bodies and the judiciary are free to conduct their respective investigations, said Anwar.

Meanwhile, Anwar said all parties need to be determined to bring about change to take the country to a better direction despite receiving strong objections from the wealthy and powerful with high titles.

“If we don’t, it’s a big risk because we’re facing very rich and powerful persons with high titles, Datuk Seri, Tan Sri, and Tun... if there is determination to bring change, God willing, we can do it,“ he said.

Anwar said he did not want the country to once again be embroiled in corruption or abuse of power, but instead focus on practicing good governance.

He said the Cabinet ministers in the Unity Government are also determined to not allow past unhealthy practices and cultures to continue.

“Thus approving contracts and projects that do not comply with the rules in terms of good governance is no longer applicable.

“Now it is up to the director-general, department heads, ministry leadership to ensure that this does not happen at all levels,“ he said.

Asked if the Special Advisory Body to the Minister of Finance had been given a specific task, Anwar said its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican would announce the actions that would be implemented to drive the country’s economy.

“Mohd Hassan will announce... I discussed with him yesterday,“ he said when met by reporters after the assembly.

Yesterday, Anwar announced the appointment of Mohd Hassan, who is advisor to Petronas, to lead the Special Advisory Body to the Finance Minister.

Anwar said the group consisting of professionals and economic experts is responsible for helping to advise him as Finance Minister.

The other four members of the panel are FVSB Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Sunway University’s Professor of Economics, Prof Dr Yeah Kim Leng, University Malaya’s Professor of Economics, Distinguished Professor Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah and Sarawak Energy Berhad chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi. -Bernama