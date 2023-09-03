PM wants local authorities to give attention to balanced urban development

KUALA LUMPUR: All local authorities across the country have been asked to give attention to and address the issues relating to urban or town planning to ensure balance development that meets the needs of city dwellers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said this was because the current situation was seen as quite critical because the previous urban planning was found to have weaknesses due to the fact that it focused solely on development.

“We see, for example, the situation has become out of control, the gap is so obvious as major towns are also congested with urban poor areas or slums. That shows that our planning has weaknesses.

“We built beautiful buildings, mega projects because they were needed to develop the country, but we forgot that the people also need proper housing. And we want to build the houses for them, we found the costs of projects and land have gone up,” he said when officiating the Kuala Lumpur Garden Festival 2023 at Titiwangsa Lake Garden here today.

As such, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said major town planning was very important in line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI.

Anwar also reminded the local authorities to be responsible for preparing adequate facilities and beautifying hawker areas for all Malaysians.

“We want five-star restaurants, but we must also remember that hawker stalls are also important as the majority of the people cannot afford to dine in at those five-star restaurants. So, it is the responsibility of those with power to ensure that the people too can enjoy the comfort of proper and beautiful facilities,” he said.

The Kuala Lumpur Garden Festival from March 4 to 12 with the theme of Malaysian Art and Flora Garden is a rebranding of the Kuala Lumpur Orchid and Bonsai Show (KLOBS) programme organised by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall since 2012.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul, Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming and City Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

Anwar’s wife who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was in attendance. -Bernama