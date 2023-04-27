PM wants RMN to uphold dignity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to maintain its dignity.

In his message in conjunction with the 89th anniversary of RMN today, Anwar also expressed his appreciation to all RMN personnel for their services in guarding and protecting the country’s waters.

“Happy 89th Anniversary, RMN.

“May the brotherhood of the force continue to be upheld and respected, in honour of the deeds of all RMN personnel in protecting and preserving the security of the country’s waters,” he said in a post on Facebook. -Bernama