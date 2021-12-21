PM wants road repair to be done quickly

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) wants repair work of roads damaged due to the landslide in Bukit Tangga, Jelebu, to be done quickly to enable road access between Seremban and Jelebu.

In a posting on Facebook, he said repair work was being conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that the people's daily activities were not disrupted.

“This main road is used by many people to go to the town. We do not want the daily activities of the people to be disrupted,” said the Prime Minister who went to inspect the location of the landslide in Bukit Tangga, Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, the first location he went during his visit to the state today.

Last Sunday, the media reported a landslide on Jalan Bukit Tangga heading towards Jelebu, following heavy rain.-Bernama