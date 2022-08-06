PM: We will hold GE15 if govt falls (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that his government is always prepared to face any possibility, including holding the 15th General Election (GE15) early, should the Perikatan Nasional (PN) wish to withdraw support for the government.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the UMNO vice-president, said that Malaysia practices a democratic system and any party is free to make its own decisions, but it has to bear the consequences of those decisions, including not supporting the government.

“I also heard the news (PN withdrawing support)... but the report about the PN was not officially released by the relevant parties, perhaps, only by one or two individuals who issued a statement,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022, at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park here today.

He said this when asked to comment on media reports that the PN coalition, led by Bersatu, plans to withdraw support for the Prime Minister, following disappointment after a meeting that was supposed to be held on Thursday, between Ismail Sabri and PN, was cancelled at the last minute.

PN comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Ismail Sabri said that if the current government falls then an election must be held, and the government is always ready in any situation.

“If we are ready to face the election, we will hold the election. If this government still remain, then we will consider the appropriate date for the election,” he said.

Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council member, Faiz Na’aman, was reported to have denied claims that PN was mulling withdrawing support for the Prime Minister, due to the issue of demands for the post of deputy prime minister, and insisted that his party would continue to support Ismail Sabri’s leadership.