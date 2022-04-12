PM wishes happy birthday to wife Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: “Without Azizah by my side, I would not have been able to undertake such a great responsibility at this time,” this was what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said as he celebrated his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s birthday today.

Anwar said that Wan Azizah was such a strong, loving and dedicated individual, woman and wife, as well as a mother who was tireless in providing love and care.

“I am always grateful. I pray that Azizah is always under His protection. Happy birthday,” he said.

Anwar also uploaded a photo taken during his first media conference as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

Wan Azizah, who is a former deputy prime minister, celebrated her 70th birthday today. Wan Azizah and Anwar married on Feb 28, 1980 and are blessed with six children.-Bernama