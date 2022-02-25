PM witnesses signing of three MoUs in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today witnessed the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Malaysian pharmaceutical companies and their Thai partners to strengthen pharmaceutical production and innovation.

Among the MoUs signed are those between Pharmaniaga Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd (PLS) with BioNet and Pharmaniaga Research Centre Sdn Bhd (PRC) with Bio-Innova Co Ltd today.

The other signing is a licensed manufacturer agreement between Covid Medicare Support Ins (CMSI) and Acquest Laboratory.

Also present at the signing ceremony was Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a statement, Pharmaniaga said the group has stepped up its efforts to become a major regional pharmaceutical player by partnering with Thailand’s BioNet Group for vaccine research and development (R&D) and Bio-Innova Co for bioequivalence solutions as well as pharmaceutical product development innovation.

Pharmaniaga said strategic collaborations were sealed through MoUs between its units PLS with BioNet, and PRC with Bio-Innova today.

Through the signing of the MoUs, it said PLS and BioNet would serve as the foundation in establishing the framework to exchange information and know-how to facilitate registration, manufacture, supply and marketing of various finished products and bulk antigens in respect of biopharmaceutical products, especially vaccines.

Meanwhile, PRC has collaborated with Bio-Innova to explore opportunities tapping Bio-Innova’s scientific expertise in bioavailability and bioequivalence studies as well as to build capabilities in product development.

Pharmaniaga chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique said the partnership between the parties are in line with the changing market landscape, which requires the need to remain competitive and relevant.

“We need to innovate and improve continuously, thus the collaborations play a vital role to further enhance and spur Malaysia’s pharmaceutical industry as well as open more opportunities,” he said.

The signing of manufacturing agreement between CMSI and Acquest Laboratory is to confirm the company as its product manufacture for Thailand.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri had a hi-tea gathering with members of the Malaysia-Thailand Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) to share experiences and discuss business issues in Thailand.

Also present were Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and MTCC chairwoman Dr Hwee Khim Boo.

The engagement session between the Malaysian government and the MTCC board of directors and selected members aimed to exchange information and communicate face-to-face on matters that are beneficial for the growth of business selection between Malaysia and Thailand.

The session also provided a valuable insight into the dynamics of business and industry in Thailand which is useful for Malaysia to create business and investment opportunities in Malaysia.-Bernama