PMO issues warning on misuse of its name

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) takes a serious view of actions by any quarters in deliberately misusing the name or position of the office for certain purposes.

PMO, in a statement today, said such actions were very irresponsible and could have a negative impact on the credibility of the Prime Minister’s Office and government institutions.

“Therefore, the Prime Minister’s Office will not hesitate to take further action, including from the legal aspect, against any party found to have been involved in such matters,” PMO said. -Bernama