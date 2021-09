KUALA LUMPUR: Police investigation into the ‘Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir’ (PYMT) movement is focused on the spread of several videos linked to Masitah Ab Jalar or 'Sittah Annur' that contain statements touching on Islamic beliefs and teachings.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan(pix) said in a statement yesterday police have been investigating the group’s YouTube account as well as its other social media accounts over the past few days.

He said in the videos Masitah claimed that she could communicate directly with Allah, the angels and Prophet Muhammad (SAW), adding that she also claimed that PMYT was revealed to her to guide the people.

He said the suspect also claimed Allah would take the life of those who hurt and prevent her from delivering the message.

Abd Jalil said the police are tracking down other individuals believed to be involved in the movement.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony, disunity or enmity and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for using a network facility to create obscene communications.

“Strict action will be taken against any individual who deliberately threatens public order and safety,“ he said, adding that the public should be smart social media users and not touch on racial sensitivity.

Bernama reported yesterday that the police had recorded statements from the suspect, her husband and her followers to assist in the investigation.

The woman, believed to be the leader of PMYT, has recently gone viral after claiming that the Third World War would start in Sabah and that she would lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.-Bernama