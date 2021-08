KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that party leaders in Perikatan Nasional (PN) government have agreed to negotiate with their counterparts outside the ruling coalition to forge bipartisan cooperation to ensure political stability and enable the government to continue to function and handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the negotiation would also include cooperation in supporting the motion of confidence for the prime minister at next month’s Parliament sitting.

If the proposed bipartisan cooperation gets the nod, Muhyiddin said he will call a special Parliament sitting to table the motion of confidence soon.

“The motion of confidence can only be passed with bipartisan support in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in his special address on “Together in National Recovery” aired by local television stations today.

Muhyiddin said the government that will exist after the Parliament passed the confidence motion would be a more stable and inclusive government.

“Stable with the bipartisan support in both the Dewan Rakyat and the Senate, and inclusive with the recognition for the opposition parties to play the role of check and balance more effectively and comprehensively,” he said.

Muhyiddin said political stability is crucial in the effort to fight Covid-19 and to heal the nation.

“We have to admit and realise that the national recovery process is not easy. We need supports, efforts and cooperation from all quarters to heal and put our beloved country back on the healthy path to development and growth,” he said.

The Prime Minister said failing to stabilise politics to help the recovery process would result in the people suffering and facing the burdens.

“The ones that will suffer are the people and the country,” he said.

Once the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the people can not only return to their normal life but can also take Malaysia to greater heights of glory, he added. — Bernama