PN announces Mas Ermieyati as CM candidate

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today announced Tanjung Bidara candidate Mas Ermieyati Samsudin(pix) as the coalition’s choice for chief minister in the event that it wins the Melaka polls, bringing her one step closer to becoming Malaysia’s first woman head of state.

Mas Ermieyati, who faces Barisan Nasional’s Ab Rauf Yusoh and Pakatan Harapan’s Zainal Hassan in a three-way contest for Tanjung Bidara, is a two-term MP for Masjid Tanah.

PN is contesting all 28 seats in the Melaka state legislative assembly.