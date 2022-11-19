PN candidate says contesting in Batu ‘a personally unique’ experience

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Batu, Ustaz Azhar Yahysa said contesting in Batu is a personally unique experience for him.

“The demography resembles a multicultural Malaysia where 47% of the residents are Malay, followed by Chinese (30%), Indian (18%) and other ethnicities (5%).

“If Perikatan National wins in Batu, we will serve the its residents by showing that Malay leadership is aligned with the diverse and harmonious community that is fostered and nurtured here,“ he said to theSun at the entrance of Majlis Kebajikan dan Pembangunan Masyarakat Kebangsaan Malaysia (MAKPEM).

Born and raised in Sentul, Azhar said PN celebrates diversity and hopes to be the bridge between every member of Batu residents.