PN CM candidate: E-sports hub for Tanjung Bidara folks

MELAKA: Empowering the building of facilities in Tanjung Bidara and Masjid Tanah specifically as e-sports hubs for youngsters in a bid to produce world-class players is among the highlights of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin's(pix) pledge for the Melaka state election.

Mas Ermieyati, who will be contesting the Tanjung Bidara seat and who is also Pakatan Nasional's (PN) candidate for the position of Melaka Chief Minister should the coalition win the state election, has highlighted four core focus areas - strengthening the economy, prihatin (caring), education and social - as the basis of her manifesto.

“This is my pledge for the people of Tanjung Bidara. My four main focus. InsyaAllah, if I’m give the mandate by the people. Whatever it is, we will together find the solutions to any problems we face from time to time,” she said in a post on her Facebook page today.

Under education, among her other pledges are to improve the graduate prihatin initiative for students who require assistance for laptops/tablets so that home-based Learning and Teaching (PdPR) can be carried out more efficiently.

“Other than that, the prihatin educational aid, namely assistance for children from B40 families in Tanjung Bidara who succeed in furthering their studies, will also be expanded.

“My focus will also be to expose and assist children who are interested as well as those who are unemployed to attend skills/TVET courses and to further expand the Prihatin Rakyat Tuition Centre initiative to SPM/STPM/STAM students in Tanjung Bidara,” she said.

On strengthening the economy, she plans to breathe new life and image into tourism in Tanjung Bidara and Masjid Tanah in general apart from using that to be the catalyst for economic growth so as to create new economic and wealth resources.

“Not forgetting also the empowerment of assistance for fishermen registered under the Tanjung Bidara state legislative assembly and invigorating the gig economic sector, including e-hailing, that was badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Attention will also be given to infrastructure as well as the building, upgrading and maintenance of facilities to increase access to Internet connectivity around Tanjung Bidara to meet the people's needs in terms of education and economy.

“For fishermen, the provision and upgrading of facilities from Pantai Tanjung Bidara to Pantai Pengkalan Balak will be carried out, while improvements will also be made to ensure better access to and from the beaches in Tanjung Bidara by adding more parking facilities in tourism-centred areas,” she said.

Mas Ermieyati faces a three-cornered fight against Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (Barisan Nasional) and Zainal Hassan (Pakatan Harapan).

The Melaka election is being held following the dissolution of the state assembly when four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and the Election Commission set polling day for this Saturday (Nov 20).-Bernama