PN does not fear Undi 18, voter automatic registration - PM Muhyiddin

MUAR: The Perikatan Nasional government does not fear the implementation of the 18-year-old voting age (Undi18) and automatic voter registration, and in fact, wants the Election Commission (EC) to expedite the process.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said he had received an explanation from EC Chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh recently on the postponement of Undi 18 and automatic voter registration.

Lambasting claims by certain quarters that PN had something to do with the postponement, Muhyiddin said the decision was made by the independent body itself after taking into account various aspects of implementation.

“This is not about (the) PN government. It is about Suruhanjaya (EC), which we support. Whatever effort taken by them (EC) to help with their duties, we will assist, but (looking at the) capabilities during a pandemic and all that, it (Undi 18 and automatic voter registration) can’t seem to be done.

“And so, I accepted the EC’s explanation. We can’t debate on that issue, so if possible, expedite the process,” the Pagoh MP said at a media conference after officiating the launch of the Pagoh Special Economic Zone (Phase One) here today.

Muhyiddin explained that he also asked the EC whether the implementation could be expedited from the date given by the EC, which is as early as Sept 1, 2022.

“(EC said) If possible by September (2022), that is the earliest, so I asked if they can do it by September this year and he (Abdul Ghani) said it was not possible. So with that, how can we force the EC?

“So, while we are all emotional about it...it is not about the PN government being fearful of the younger generation (and) that after registering they will not support PN. I believe a majority of them support the government... so the quicker they do this, the better.

“But what can be done? That is the question... so to be realistic about it, we don’t have to be very political (about this). Let’s see how EC can do their job,“ Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir assemblyman, said.

Muhyiddin said the EC explained that it was not able to implement Undi 18 in the nearest future as many factors had to be taken into account, besides involving various agencies, including the National Registration Department (JPN).

“For example, the EC chairman said if automatic registration is to be implemented, there are identify cards to be cross-checked with, (voters) addresses.. so this is a painstaking task, involving millions of new voters, and so I could not argue with that,” he said.

Two days ago, the EC said the automatic voter registration and Undi18 can only be implemented after Sept 1, 2022 due to various constraints and issues.

This has triggered various reactions, most of which did not agree with the EC’s decision. — Bernama