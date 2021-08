PUTRAJAYA: Top leaders in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition flocked to the Perdana Putra Complex here today believed to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The car carrying Sarawak Chief Minister cum Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, for one, was seen entering the complex at 4.36 pm, followed by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong at 4.53 pm.

Earlier, the vehicle carrying PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was spotted entering the Perdana Putra grounds at 3.40 pm, followed by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin at 3.47 pm.

A message had gone viral today that a special meeting involving Muhyiddin and PN leaders would take place at the Prime Minister’s Office at 5 pm.

Although no details were provided, it was believed that the meeting is being held in connection with the current political situation. — Bernama