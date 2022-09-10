PN ministers' letter nothing to do with legitimacy of current government: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12 Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers expressing opposition to the 15th general election being held this year has nothing to do with the legitimacy of the current government, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

The prime minister said according to the Federal Constitution, the government would lose support only if it had less than the required 112 seats or a simple majority.

“If the support of members of the Dewan Rakyat is still intact (and) no change...so there is no issue that the government will collapse.

“Even if a Cabinet minister writes a letter saying he has resigned, the Cabinet will still function and the government will still function... there will be no impact on the legitimacy of the government because members of Parliament will still give their support as usual,“ he told reporters after attending the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1444 Hijrah/ 2023 Masihi celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

On Thursday, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man confirmed that all the ministers from PN had sent a letter to Istana Negara stating that they are against holding the GE15 this year.

The Environment and Water Minister said he was told that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had received the letter.-Bernama