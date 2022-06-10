PN ministers send letter to King, urging that GE15 not be held this year: Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) has confirmed that all the ministers from Perikatan Nasional (PN) had sent a letter to Istana Negara stating that they are against holding the 15th general election (GE15) this year.

The Environment and Water Minister said he was told that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had received the letter.

“Yes (letter sent) ... that is our view (not agreeing to having GE15 this year). We sent the letter yesterday and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has received it. All the (12) PN ministers (signed the letter),“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Tuan Ibrahim accompanied Al-Sultan Abdullah to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in Ampang to check on preparations and readiness for the Northeast Monsoon 2022/2023, which is expected to occur from mid-November 2022 to March 2023.

Meanwhile, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin also confirmed the matter, saying PN ministers were now more focused on matters related to the people’s welfare.

“After considering that it is not the right time to hold elections, we ministers from PN sent a letter to the King urging His Majesty not to agree to any proposal to hold the polls soon,” he told reporters after a celebration on the national language in the education sector in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, Radzi said he had received a list of potential Bersatu candidates for GE15 from all divisions throughout the country.

“Our criteria are that candidates must be clean and possess integrity, in line with the party’s objective of championing a country with integrity, efficient administration and good governance,” said Radzi, who is Bersatu candidates selection committee chairman.-Bernama