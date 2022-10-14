PN must hear voices of component parties before collaborating with others: Muhyiddin

PAGOH: Views and voices of the component parties must be heard before Perikatan Nasional (PN) can even consider forging cooperation with other parties, including Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

He said this is important to ensure that all aspects have been assessed to determine whether or not the cooperation would bring about a win-win situation for both parties in facing the 15th General Elections (GE15).

“Every component party in PN has its own experience and this will be the starting point in the discussion.

“The views of members at the grassroots should also be taken into account because if the people disagree (with the PN-Pejuang cooperation), PN may lose their support,” he told reporters when met at the people’s feast in Panchor here today.

He said this in response to the possibility of cooperation between PN and Pejuang to face the GE15.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu chairman, said Johor PN had already submitted their list of candidates to the top leadership for consideration to be fielded in the GE15 in accordance with the seat allocation among the component parties.-Bernama