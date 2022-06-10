PN presidential council discusses ge15 preparations, manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR: Preparations for the 15th general election (GE15), including the Perikatan Nasional (PN) manifesto, were among matters discussed at the coalition’s presidential council meeting held today.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the meeting today discussed reports received from various units of the coalition.

“We also discussed the launch of the election machinery in Selangor yesterday and the ones to be launched in Perak and Pahang after this,” he told reporters after the meeting today.

On PN’s GE15 seat distribution, the Environment and Water Minister said the matter was still being discussed.

“There are some seats we feel there is a need for unity to prevent them from falling into Pakatan Harapan’s hands... we will announce the details later,” he said.

The meeting, chaired by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was also attended by PN election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Bersatu vice-presidents Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin as well as Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.-Bernama