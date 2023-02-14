PN proposes govt introduce more inclusive, competitive policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today proposed that the government introduce a more inclusive and competitive policy with special emphasis on the production of high-quality human resources.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the move could make it easier for the country to seize greater economic opportunities, thereby enabling Malaysia to become a high-income country.

Through this approach, he said the country would have a new generation and more innovative human resources, as well as produce more high-technology based companies.

“Emphasis must be placed on improving aspects of increasing competitiveness, providing employment for high performance jobs and empowering institutions.

“Encouragement also needs to be given to the private sector through attractive incentives to empower and further drive the research and development (R&D) agenda,“ he said during the debate on the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat.

At the same time, the Larut MP is of the view that attractive incentives to reduce foreign workers need to be improved because high-performance jobs must be filled by local people, especially the youth.

On cost of living, Hamzah said the government needs to take immediate action to deal with the issue, including paying attention to the welfare of military and police veterans, especially in the aspect of pension adjustment.

He also assured that the opposition bloc would play a check and balance role by reprimanding and giving responsible views, as well as supporting the good things brought by the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. -Bernama