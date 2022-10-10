PN respects decision to dissolve Parliament: Muhyiddin

TEMERLOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) respects the decision to dissolve Parliament as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today as it was made based on the Constitution.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said although he had previously stated that it was unsuitable to hold the 15th General Election (GE15) this year due to the probability of floods, he would still respect the decision.

“When the Prime Minister announced that the dissolution of Parliament had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah), then we respect the decision... what’s important is that we have made preparations and will continue so that PN can achieve victory in GE15,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after meeting the Pahang PN leadership here today which was also attended by state PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, state PAS commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar, state Gerakan chairman Randy Yap Kim Heng as well as other state and central PN leaders.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, hoped that GE15 will not be disrupted by floods so that everyone can fulfill their responsibilities as voters and the party machinery can bring voters to polling stations.

Asked if PN would benefit if the election is held during the monsoon season, Muhyiddin felt that “Malaysians are ready for it... they want to exercise their rights as voters to get a better government, one that has integrity, is trustworthy and is responsible”.

In addition, Muhyiddin is also optimistic that PN can achieve victory in GE15 in Pahang, which is often dubbed the Barisan Nasional (BN) fortress, because he feels that the people’s confidence in BN and Umno has waned following various issues like corruption and court cases.

Muhyiddin said PN was also prepared for the GE15 in Pahang, with discussion on parliamentary and state seat distributions almost completed as it would follow the principle of retaining incumbency of seats won by the respective parties.

Meanwhile, in KUALA TERENGGANU, PAS has expressed its disappointment regarding the current situation, with Parliament having to be dissolved.

Its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said although the dissolution was done hastily, PAS is confident it can ensure efforts to unite the ummah will not be foiled by any agenda that is not for the benefit of the people and country.

“As such, PAS invites all Malaysians to fulfill their responsibilities as voters in the very important GE15,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama