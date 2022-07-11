PN’s manifesto given much thought, realistic to implement: Radzi

PUTRAJAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) had studied in depth the offers made in its manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) which are realistic to implement, said its Putrajaya parliamentary candidate Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix).

He said the offers announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin for Malaysians yesterday had taken into account the interests of various segments of society in the short, medium and long term.

“In every matter that was included in the manifesto, we take into account all aspects to ensure that what we say are doable.

“Its not something we fool around with, we looked into everything and when the time comes for us (PN) to form the government they will be implemented,“ he told reporters after visiting P125 Putrajaya Postal Ballot Paper Production Centre here today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin launched PN’s manifesto for GE15 which included focusing on boosting the economy through a RM5 billion Special Investment Promotion Fund and the creation of a million high-income job opportunities.

These were among 50 main offers, which include free access to selected healthcare services at private clinics and government hospitals through the Prihatin Nasional Card as well as raising the cost of living allowance (COLA) of civil servants by RM100 that will be adjusted periodically.

PN comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP).

“PN is offering a caring, clean and stable government if given the mandate by Malaysians,” the Bersatu vice chairman said.

Putrajaya parliamentary constituency will be a tussle between six contenders namely Radzi (PN-Bersatu), incumbent Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor of Barisan Nasional (BN), Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Berjasa deputy president Datuk Mohd Rosli Ramli (Pejuang), as well as two independents, Lim Fice Bee and Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.-Bernama