PN’s Mohd Ghazali upbeat

KOTA DAMANSARA: The Perikatan Nasional’s Sungai Buloh candidate, Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin, looked upbeat as he left the polling station with his family.

“Alhamdulillah everything went smoothly. It took me around one hour to complete the process.

“I have been informed that each channel recorded around 100 votes being cast in the last 90 minutes,” he said.

Mohd Ghazali urged Sungai Buloh electors to go out and vote.

“From my observation, the number of voters who have already turned up is quite high, and it is only the first leg of the day. Even the queue for youth to vote is already long,” he told reporters.