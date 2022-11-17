PN's target to win 16 parliamentary seats in Pahang achievable: Saifuddin

KUANTAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is confident of achieving its target of winning 16 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election based on PAS’ narrow losses to Barisan Nasional (BN) the last time around.

Pahang PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said in GE14, PAS ended up being ‘bridesmaids’ in 11 parliamentary seats with slim margins, and he believes this could change in PN’s favour based on increasing support for the coalition of late.

“In GE14, PAS went in solo and faced three-cornered fights, but now there are even state seats where increased support for PN is quite evident,” he told reporters at the Indera Mahkota parliamentary office here today.

Also present were Pahang PAS Commisioner Rosli Abdul Jabar and state Gerakan chairman Datuk Ranndy (repeat: Ranndy) Yap Kim Heng.

He said grounds reports suggest that support for PN in the FELDA settlements was also rising.

In GE14, Pas won eight state seats, while the seats that the party lost with less than 600 votes were Cheka, Benta, Pulau Tawar and Kuala Semantan.

Pahang has 42 state seats and in GE14, BN won 25, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) took nine.

Meanwhile, Rosli foresees no problems if PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, despite him also contesting the Kubang Kerian parliamentary seat in Kelantan, is appointed Pahang Menteri Besar should PN form the state government.

“If he is the menteri besar, then, of course, he will spend more time in Pahang, and when he isn’t, PAS has the machinery to assist him where needed,” he said.-Bernama