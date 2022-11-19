PN supporters go wild at viewing room

SHAH ALAM: As results start rolling in, Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters who gathered at the Glenmarie Hotel and Golf Resort’s ballroom cheered hysterically at announcements that its candidates have won in Pagoh, Johor, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu and Saratok (Sarawak).

PN’s chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin continues to retain his seat in Pagoh after being its member of Parliament (MP) for the last seven terms. He defeated Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim and Iskandar Shah of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

PN’s supporters proceeded to chant “Abah” several times followed by chants of “Perikatan Nasional”. However, Muhyiddin is still nowhere to be seen in the ballroom.

The crowd also ran wild with shouts of “takbir” when the official announcement was made about the Pan-Malaysia Islamic Party (PAS) winning in Kuala Nerus through its candidate, Datuk Dr Haji Alias Razak.