PN Supreme Council to meet tomorrow on Johor MB candidate: Hamzah

PAGOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council will be holding a meeting tomorrow to detemine the candidate for Menteri Besar if the party wins the Johor state election, said PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin(pix).

According to him, several candidates for the post have been identified so far and the selected person would be announced soon.

“We will be meeting tomorrow and after that, we would finalise the best candidate as Johor Menteri Besar,” said Hamzah who is also Home Minister after a walkabout in Pagoh town today.

He however did not inform the media the location and time of the meeting.

The Larut MP said there are certain criteria to select a Menteri Besar, among them, the capability to administer the state government and has the experience as well as the emphasis on integrity.

Asked whether the candidate is from Bersatu, the Home Minister said the matter would be decided by the PN Supreme Council.

Commenting on the progress of PN’s campaign which entered its seventh day, Hamzah who is also PN Johor state election director said all are proceeding smoothly and he hoped all parties would continue to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

PN which comprises Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan is contesting in all 56 seats of the Johor state legislative assembly.

The Election Commission has fixed polling day on March 12 and early voting on March 8.-Bernama