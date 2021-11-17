PN to announce chief ministerial candidate tomorrow: Hamzah

ALOR GAJAH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will announce its chief ministerial candidate tomorrow, according to the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix).

He said discussions would be held with PN component parties to select an individual who was accepted by the community as a whole, and could attract support from fence-sitters.

He also did not rule out the possibility of putting forward a woman as the chief ministerial candidate.

“We even have some doctors, professionals, engineers. We will discuss it (about the candidate) and God willing, we will announce it tomorrow,“ he said here, today.

On Nov 11, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly said that the coalition would announce its chief ministerial candidate before polling day on Nov 20.

So far, Barisan Nasional has nominated Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as its chief minister candidate, while Pakatan Harapan has picked Adly Zahari.

PN is contesting in all 28 state seats in the Melaka polls on Nov 20, with Bersatu fighting in 15 seats, PAS (eight), and Gerakan (five).

The election is being held following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew support for the chief minister at the time.

Meanwhile, Hamzah extended his condolences to the family of former Asahan assemblyman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan, who passed away at the Melaka Hospital today.

The media previously reported that Abdul Ghafar, who was also the state's former housing, local government and environment committee chairman, had received treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Melaka Hospital after being confirmed positive for Covid-19 last week.-Bernama