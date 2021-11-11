PN to name Malacca CM candidate after polling

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will announce its chief ministerial candidate after the Malacca election results are out, reports The Malaysian Insight.

“Discussions about the CM candidate have taken place among the top leaders of PN but the name will only be announced after polling,” the Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan(pix) told a press conference at the Bersatu office in Ayer Keroh, Malacca, today.

He added that the coalition manifesto for the elections will be announced in the next few days.

Wan Saiful also pointed out that PN would consider working with other parties if it fails to win a majority.

Yesterday Pakatan Harapan (PH) named former Malacca chief minister Adly Zahari as its choice for chief minister should it win the state elections.

Barisan Nasional, meanwhile, has named former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as its CM candidate.

PN, PH and BN are contesting in all 28 seats while Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional will stand in one seat and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), in five seats.

Eleven seats will see three candidates, nine seats four, five seats five, and three seats six.

Twenty-two Independent candidates will participate in the state polls on November 20.